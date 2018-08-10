Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Power outage near downtown affects hundreds
Published Friday, August 10, 2018 12:33PM MDT
Nearly 2,000 EPCOR customers are without power Friday afternoon.
The outage impacts those in the Central McDougall, Inglewood, Oliver, River Valley Victoria and Westmount neighbourhoods.
The cause is under investigation.
EPCOR estimates power should be stored later in the afternoon.
Good afternoon, #yeg. Crews continue to work on the McDougall/Inglewood/Oliver/Westmount outage. Updates can be found at https://t.co/osu6ubVd27.— EPCOR (@EPCOR) August 10, 2018