EDMONTON -- Nearly 20 south Edmonton neighbourhoods were without power Tuesday afternoon, EPCOR said.

The company said an "equipment issue" caused the outage until 2 p.m. 

The following areas lost power at 1:20 p.m.:

  • Calgary Trail South
  • Duggan
  • Edmonton Research and Development Park
  • Kameyosek
  • Lee Ridge
  • Mill Woods Town Centre
  • Mill Woods Park
  • Papaschase Industrial
  • Richfield
  • Rideau Park
  • South Edmonton Common
  • Steinhauer
  • Strathcona Industrial Park
  • Tweddle Place
  • Meyonohk
  • Parsons Industrial
  • Satoo
  • Tipaskan

EPCOR says 7,810 customers were affected.

The equipment issue was resolved. 