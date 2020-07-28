EDMONTON -- Nearly 20 south Edmonton neighbourhoods were without power Tuesday afternoon, EPCOR said.

The company said an "equipment issue" caused the outage until 2 p.m.

The following areas lost power at 1:20 p.m.:

Calgary Trail South

Duggan

Edmonton Research and Development Park

Kameyosek

Lee Ridge

Mill Woods Town Centre

Mill Woods Park

Papaschase Industrial

Richfield

Rideau Park

South Edmonton Common

Steinhauer

Strathcona Industrial Park

Tweddle Place

Meyonohk

Parsons Industrial

Satoo

Tipaskan

EPCOR says 7,810 customers were affected.

The equipment issue was resolved.