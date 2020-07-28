Advertisement
Power outage over for several south Edmonton neighbourhoods
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 1:59PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 28, 2020 2:40PM MDT
A power outage is affecting 18 neighbourhoods in south Edmonton on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (EPCOR)
EDMONTON -- Nearly 20 south Edmonton neighbourhoods were without power Tuesday afternoon, EPCOR said.
The company said an "equipment issue" caused the outage until 2 p.m.
The following areas lost power at 1:20 p.m.:
- Calgary Trail South
- Duggan
- Edmonton Research and Development Park
- Kameyosek
- Lee Ridge
- Mill Woods Town Centre
- Mill Woods Park
- Papaschase Industrial
- Richfield
- Rideau Park
- South Edmonton Common
- Steinhauer
- Strathcona Industrial Park
- Tweddle Place
- Meyonohk
- Parsons Industrial
- Satoo
- Tipaskan
EPCOR says 7,810 customers were affected.
The equipment issue was resolved.