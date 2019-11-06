A power outage in the Oleskiw neighbourhood affected 257 customers Wednesday afternoon, according to EPCOR.

The outage was caused by a vehicle hitting power equipment, EPCOR said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

Power has been restored to a majority of the affected customers, but some remain without power while equipment is being replaced.

EPCOR is expected to have power completely restored by 6 p.m.

The temperature is forecast to be around -8 C by that time.

The Oleskiw neighbourhood is east of Anthony Henday Drive and south of Whitemud Drive.

EPCOR has shared a video with CTV News that shows what to do if you accidentally hit power equipment.