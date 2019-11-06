Power partially restored in SW Edmonton as temperatures decrease
A hydro pole stands in the City of Toronto's west end on Friday, January 16, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 2:42PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 6, 2019 4:35PM MST
A power outage in the Oleskiw neighbourhood affected 257 customers Wednesday afternoon, according to EPCOR.
The outage was caused by a vehicle hitting power equipment, EPCOR said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.
Power has been restored to a majority of the affected customers, but some remain without power while equipment is being replaced.
EPCOR is expected to have power completely restored by 6 p.m.
The temperature is forecast to be around -8 C by that time.
The Oleskiw neighbourhood is east of Anthony Henday Drive and south of Whitemud Drive.
EPCOR has shared a video with CTV News that shows what to do if you accidentally hit power equipment.