Power pole crash cut power to thousands Saturday morning

RCMP are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a power pole Saturday morning, cutting power to thousands of Grande Prairie residents.

Around 2:10 a.m., a vehicle travelling south on 100 Street hit a power pole north of 72 Avenue in Grande Prairie.

Due to the downed power lines, around 9,000 also lost power. Power was expected to be restored by 10 a.m., according to RCMP.

Traffic was also diverted in the area of 100 Street between 72 Avenue and 75 Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt in the crash.