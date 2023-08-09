Powerlifting passion fuels Alberta woman to national records in just 10 months

A Morinville, Alta., woman has been crushing powerlifting records, first at provincials and recently at nationals — and she's been taking part in the sport for just 10 months.

Marion Peterson became passionate about weightlifting at age 61.

"I’m doing it for me, but I hope other people see that age doesn’t stop you from doing what you love to do," said Peterson, who started powerlifting in October. "If you like exercise get out and just push yourself and go for it."

Scott Wallace of Crushers Gym, where Peterson trains three days a week, says she has the right approach when it comes to the discipline.

"She just picked it up and had great work ethic, great attitude and just came to work every time, never complained and away we went," Wallace said, recalling Peterson's start at his Morinville training centre.

Peterson said she didn't realize she had as much powerlifting potential as she has before she started training with Wallace.

"I had no idea I had this strength," she told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday. "Scott (saw) that strength in me and he just pushed me and told me it’d be hard."

Her work in the gym saw her head to Whitecourt, Alta., in March for her first competition at Canadian Powerlifting League Provincials. There, she set two national records — 265 lb. (120 kg) in the deadlift and 542 lb. (246 kg) for full power total — while winning her division and weight class.

Four months later at CPL Nationals in Cambridge, Ont., Peterson competed again, won gold in her division and weight class, and set three more national records: squat record of 209 lb. (95 kg), deadlift record of 269 lb. (122 kg) and a raw total mark of 573 lb. (260 kg).

"I had no doubt in my mind she was going to break all those records, like none," said Wallace, who set two national records himself at provincials. "I knew she was going to do it, and I'm super proud of her."

Peterson has kept on training. Her goal is to deadlift 300 lb.

"Who knows, maybe I'll go to the worlds one day, I don’t know," she said. "I'd love to do it, so I won’t quit."