The Edmonton Police Service is reminding motorists to avoid being distracted behind the wheel this Valentine’s Day.

Officers were watching drivers stopped at a red light at three different intersections during the morning commute.

“This is where a lot of times people will pull their phone out or do something that distracts them, it’s still illegal,” said Sgt. Ian Smith.

Those caught abiding by the distracted driving laws were rewarded with a special Valentine from officers.

“We like to catch people doing things right instead of always doing things wrong,” Sgt. Smith said.

Drivers were given cookies with a message that read “Practice Safe Text,” part of a campaign to raise awareness about distracted driving.

The fine for breaking the rules will cost drivers $287 and three demerit points.