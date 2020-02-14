EDMONTON -- Police are sharing the love this Valentine's Day and reminding motorists not to text while driving.

The Edmonton Police Service launched the third annual Valentine's Day distracted driving awareness initiative Friday, handing out sweet treats to drivers at red light intersections.

The sweet treat is wrapped in packaging that reads "Practise Safe Text!"

"We see the statistics in relation to the injuries and collisions and it's a real concern," Chief Dale McFee told CTV News Edmonton. "It's a great chance to remind people this is about themselves and about their loved ones so let's not text and drive. And if we can do that in a proactive manner and get a smile on some faces, leave a positive message, it's a win-win."

Officers will be at the following intersections for the morning commute:

137 Avenue and 97 Street

St. Albert Trail and 137 Avenue

Mill Woods Road and 28 Avenue

Gateway Boulevard and Whyte Avenue

Happy VDay Yeg! �� EPS Chief Dale McFee will be handing out some VDay treats and Distracted Driving messaging this morning to motorists @ Whyte Ave and Gateway, as part of EPS’s 3rd Annual VDay DD Cookie initiative. Drive by and say Hi! #yeg #epsvdayDDinitiative #police — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) February 14, 2020

Edmonton police say they have issued more than 15,000 distracted driving violations in the last two years.

The fine for distracted driving is $287 and three demerits.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa.