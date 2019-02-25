

Teresa M. Walker, The Associated Press





Brian Boyle scored in the fourth round of a shootout and the Nashville Predators beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday night.

P.K. Subban had a goal and an assist, and Colton Sissons also scored as the Predators won for the third time in four games to pass Winnipeg for first place in the Central Division. The Jets have three games in hand.

Pekka Rinne made a pad save on Ty Rattie when the Oilers forward tried to extend the shootout.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice for Edmonton, which won its previous two games.

Kyle Turris and Ryan Ellis each hit the post as the first two shooters for Nashville in the tiebreaker. After Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators, Sam Gagner forced the shootout to sudden death.

Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen had lost his stick with the Predators threatening to score late in regulation when he came way out of the crease, covered the puck and took it back toward the net with him. The delay worked as he helped kill the ensuing penalty, helping the Oilers push the game to overtime.