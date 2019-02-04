A preliminary hearing began Monday for a couple who were caring for a four-year-old girl who died from a head injury.

Serenity was taken to an Edmonton hospital in 2014 with a fractured skull.

The injury was classified as non-criminal, but police charged the child’s caregivers with failing to provide the necessities of life.

The preliminary hearing for Serenity’s great aunt and uncle was being held at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court.

More to come…