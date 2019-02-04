A preliminary hearing began Monday for a couple who were caring for their four-year-old niece when she died from a head injury.

Serenity was taken to an Edmonton hospital in 2014 with a fractured skull after reportedly falling from a swing.

The injury was classified as non-criminal, but police charged the child’s caregivers—her great-aunt and great-uncle—with failing to provide the necessities of life.

A report on Serenity’s death also showed the child had other injuries, including scratches, bruises and signs of malnourishment.

The judge at the preliminary hearing will determine if there is enough evidence for the aunt and uncle to go to trial.

Serenity’s mother was at Wetaskiwin Provincial Court for the beginning of the proceedings Monday.

“I'm feeling a bit nervous,” she told CTV News. “I'm just kind of wondering, waiting.”

She plans on being there every day the hearing lasts—and the trial too, if there is one.

“I wouldn't miss it for the world,” the mother said.

“I hope they have to pay for what they have done.”

The great-aunt and uncle became Serenity’s legal guardians after she was placed in the foster care system.

After the girl’s death, it was revealed concerns for her well-being had been raised but not dealt with. Soon after, Alberta launched a province-wide review of the foster care system.

The mother’s identity, along with the guardians’, is not being published to protect other children in the family.

