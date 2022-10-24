Premier Danielle Smith to end agreement with World Economic Forum

EDMONTON -

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she is cancelling a health consulting agreement involving the World Economic Forum because she doesn't want to have any ties with a group that brags about controlling governments and politicians.

The World Economic Forum has been the focus of unproven online conspiracy theories alleging it is a front for a secret cabal out to impose a new world order, destroy capitalism and force people to have vaccinations with tracking chips.

Smith declined to answer directly if she believes in that theory but says she will trust local doctors and nurses for health advice.

The deal with Alberta Health Services sees the province share ideas with health researchers at Harvard University and the Mayo Clinic under the umbrella of the World Economic Forum.

In recent years, Smith has espoused contrarian theories on alternative media platforms, and last week she apologized for urging earlier this year that Ukraine accept neutrality in its war with Russia.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith pushed for later-debunked treatments such as the livestock dewormer ivermectin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2022.