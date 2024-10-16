Premier 'interested' in UCP member input on Alberta trans policies

Premier Danielle Smith says she will be listening to see how United Conservative Party (UCP) members would like her government to treat trans Albertans.

Thirty-five policy resolutions are up for debate at the upcoming UCP annual general meeting, which starts Nov. 1 in Red Deer.

Resolutions include the banning of transgender people from women's washrooms, prohibiting gender identifiers on government documents and restricting trans medical treatments from being publicly funded.

The resolutions are not binding on the government, however. When asked about the proposals today, the premier says she will watch the debate with interest.

"I'll watch and see what members would like the government to do, but we always make sure that when policy is passed, we go back and consult with stakeholders to find out what the impact would be," Smith said Wednesday in Calgary.

"We run it through a lens of what would be constitutional as well as what is guided by the charter of rights and freedoms and the bill of rights."

More than 5,400 members are expected to attend the UCP AGM, which will also include a leadership review for Smith.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski