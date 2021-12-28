Premier Kenney to join Dr. Hinshaw for Alberta COVID-19 update on Tuesday

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will join the province’s chief medical officer of health for a COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon.

The two are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. and you can watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca

Prior to Christmas, Dr. Deena Hinshaw indicated Tuesday’s update would involve only case numbers and test positivity statistics.

The province is scheduled to provide a detailed data update covering the period from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28 on Wednesday.

Dr. Hinshaw will provide another in-person update with limited data on Thursday.

As of the last data update on Dec. 23, the province had more than 8,300 active cases with 318 people in hospital including 64 in intensive care units.