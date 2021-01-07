EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Jason Kenney will join Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, for Thursday's COVID-19 update.

The premier and other officials will provide the update with new COVID-19 data and public health information starting at 4 p.m. MT. You can watch live here on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca

On Wednesday, Alberta reported 1,123 new cases and 25 more deaths, including that of a physician in the Calgary health zone. The doctor in his 70s is the third health care worker in the province to die due to COVID-19.

As of Thursday morning, Alberta has recorded 107,501 cases of the coronavirus since March 2020.

Alberta has the second highest population adjusted rates for active cases and hospitalizations of all Canadian provinces and territories, as per Wednesday's data. It also has the highest population adjusted testing rate among all provinces and territories.