EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro are scheduled to join Dr. Deena Hinshaw for Tuesday's briefing on COVID-19 in Alberta.

The province's update is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and you can watch live via CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

On Monday, the province recorded 1,240 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest daily increase since late November.

Alberta has seen its active cases fall for seven straight days amid renewed public health restrictions. But, the province's hospitalizations have grown by almost 100 over the same time period, with more than 150 in intensive care units each of the last three days.

There have been 269 COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the month, with 860 Albertans having lost their lives to the cornavirus since the start of the pandemic.