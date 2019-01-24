

CTV Edmonton





With a provincial election looming, Premier Rachel Notley delivered a campaign promise laden speech to the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce over the noon hour.

Taking direct aim at Jason Kenney and the United Conservative Party, Notley said that while government has engaged in a course of reduced spending since the downturn in oil prices, Kenney’s party is proposing freezes in government spending, which would hurt the province’s growing population.

Notley also touted her government’s record on building and modernizing schools, and increasing employment in the province.

“In 2018 employment in Edmonton grew to reach almost 800,000 people, a new high,” Notley said.

She also said Canada is on track to build the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“Canadians from coast to coast are getting behind us – that includes our friends in BC,” Notley said.

“I believe Trans Mountain will get built. The majority of Canadians want it built. And mark my words, if I am re-elected, I won’t stop until it is built.”

A provincial election must be held before the end of May.

Read more excerpts from the speech below: