Alberta Premier Rachel Notley announced Tuesday that she is planning to travel to Toronto and New York, in an effort to rally support for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

In a speech to caucus Tuesday, Notley said she will also take the same message to a meeting of U.S. and Mexican governors and Canadian premiers in Arizona in May.

Notley said she plans to travel to New York City next week, followed by a stop in Toronto – with plans to speak to business officials in both cities

“The facts are on our side, and Canadians are on our side,” Notley said in her address Tuesday. “We are closer than ever. We have the momentum and we will win, but the stakes are too high for us to let up now.”

She said it is important to maintain pressure, to get the pipeline expansion completed to allow more oil to move from Alberta to the coast, and overseas markets.

The government of British Columbia has said it is concerned about possible fallout from potential oil spills. That government has been fighting the expansion project.

The Alberta government plans to pass legislation to give the province authority to cut the amount of oil flowing to its western neighbour, if that government continues to stall.

