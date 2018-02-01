

Julia Parrish/ Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Following an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Alberta government’s response to British Columbia proposing added restrictions for pipeline projects, Premier Rachel Notley announced her government’s first move.

Notley announced in a news conference Thursday that electricity purchase talks with the British Columbia government would be suspended.

The premier called it the first step in Alberta’s fight against B.C.’s move to obstruct the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion project.

She said $500 million annually for B.C. hangs in the balance.

At the news conference, Notley said she met with the prime minister in Edmonton Thursday, and they discussed the pipeline issue, and she’s calling on the federal government to end the dispute.

"I told him that he needs to do more," said Notley. "BC's actions are unconstitutional, this is not a dispute between BC and Alberta. It is a dispute between BC and Canada."

The B.C. government proposed a restriction on increased shipments of diluted bitumen, until the “behaviour of spilled bitumen can be better understood.”

"We believe we have every right to protect our marine environment and our economy" said BC Premier John Horgan.

The Prime Minister strongly assured an Edmonton audience today that the project still has a green light from Ottawa.

"We need this pipeline" said Trudeau, "and we're gonna move forward with it responsibly".

The Prime Minister also added that it's not about taking a side, but rather about staying focused on the goal.

With files from The Canadian Press