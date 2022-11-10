Premier Smith tells minister to 'launch an Alberta Police Service' despite higher costs
Alberta's new premier is moving ahead on a plan to ditch the RCMP and create a provincial police force, despite a report stating it will cost taxpayers more.
Danielle Smith made the order in a Wednesday mandate letter to Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis.
In it, she instructed Ellis to work with Justice Minister Tyler Shandro to "launch an Alberta Police Service (APS)." In Shandro's letter, she instructed him to "finalize a decision" on the matter.
Both letters were made public Thursday. The pair of ministers have spoken in favour of an APS this week.
"Rural crime is still a problem and really, it boils down to public safety," Ellis told CTV News Edmonton about why this is being done.
The former police officer did not deny that changes Smith wants will result in higher costs but argued it's a worthy investment.
"We're all for fiscal responsibility. I know I am. I know the premier is. But it is not going to be at the expense of those who are most vulnerable and it certainly is not going to be at the expense of public safety."
Shandro told rural municipal leaders Wednesday that the current structure, in which the RCMP decide how policing dollars are spent in Alberta, isn't working.
"We have 113 detachments. Almost 40 per cent of them have less than 10 officers in each of those detachments," Shandro told the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA) fall convention in downtown Edmonton.
"And a lot of those detachments are, quite frankly, being run on a shoestring. Because they sometimes have only three, five sworn sworn members in each of those detachments. So we need to be able to have a greater say."
Smith also delivered a speech to RMA on Thursday, but she didn't mention a police force in her remarks. She did not take questions from journalists afterwards.
'BILLION-DOLLAR BOONDOGGLE'
A 2021 PricewaterhouseCoopers report, released by the government, says RCMP service currently costs Alberta about $500 million per year. The federal government chips in $170 million under a cost-sharing agreement.
The report says if Alberta decides to go it alone, it would cost about $735 million each year, on top of $366 million in startup costs.
Last summer, the president of RMA blasted the UCP government's plan and 70 per cent of its members voted against it.
“This is going to be crazy expensive. It's going to be a billion-dollar boondoggle. We see it coming and for some reason this government wants to proceed with it,” Paul McLauchlin said at the time.
Alberta Municipalities has also rejected the idea. In March, its members voted 144-34 against the policing models the UCP government is considering.
"If it's about improved policing in Alberta, let's figure out the problem and maybe ask the RCMP to address that problem, rather than going a whole other route," president Cathy Heron told CTV News Edmonton in June.
NDP OPPOSES CHANGES
The Alberta NDP has promised to abandon plans for a provincial police force if elected in the spring.
"The cost of getting rid of the RCMP and creating an provincial police force is money that should be dedicated to simply increasing support to reduce crime within our communities," leader Rachel Notley said Wednesday.
"What will get lost in that process is the primary focus of reducing crime, preventing crime, fighting crime."
Ellis' mandate letter also instructs him to "work with Indigenous, mid-sized, and rural communities" to address high crime rates and to review the training of Alberta Sheriffs so they can be involved in a "broader scope of policing."
"When you call 911 in rural Alberta, we're going to make sure someone shows up," Ellis said.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Saif Kaisar, The Canadian Press and St. Albert Gazette through Ihe Local Journalism Initiative
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Alberta received no federal help to deal with border blockade last winter
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario man arrested, awaiting U.S. extradition for alleged global ransomware crimes
The United States Department of Justice says a Russian-Canadian man from Ontario is in police custody and awaiting extradition to the U.S. for his alleged participation in a global ransomware campaign.
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Veterans affairs minister stands firm on record in face of anger, call to resign
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay is standing firm in the face of frustration over the Liberal government's treatment of ill and injured veterans and even a call for him to resign.
Competition Bureau investigating Canadian Gas Association claims after complaint
The federal Competition Bureau is investigating the Canadian Gas Association to determine if it made misleading statements about the environmental impact of natural gas.
Canada's low unemployment rate is unsustainable, contributing to inflation: Macklem
Canada's low unemployment rate is not sustainable and is contributing to decades-high inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech in downtown Toronto Thursday.
Liberals want more midnight sittings, Conservatives worried about committee impact
Government House Leader Mark Holland says when MPs return to Ottawa next week he'll be advancing a motion to extend the House of Commons' sitting hours, citing Conservative obstruction. In response, Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer is warning of the potential impact on committees.
Tropical Storm Nicole topples Florida beachfront homes into ocean
Tropical Storm Nicole sent multiple homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday and threatened a row of high rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away seawalls and other remaining protections only weeks ago.
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2-alarm fire breaks out at Calgary condo complex
Fire crews are responding to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a southeast Calgary condo building on Thursday.
-
Second suspect arrested in murder of Calgary man
Calgary police say they have made another arrest in connection with a murder in Upper Mount Royal this past July.
-
Calgary's Field of Crosses celebrating 14 years with the help of many volunteers
On a dark, frigid morning the Field of Crosses set up along a two hectare park next to Memorial Drive is lit by spotlights.
Saskatoon
-
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
-
Sask. RCMP lay more charges in connection with body found on Highway 16
The Saskatchewan RCMP charged a third person in connection with the death of Wendy Bird, who was found along a highway west of Saskatoon.
-
'They’ve been struggling': Sask. government calls independent review of Prince Albert police
The Saskatchewan Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety has appointed a former Edmonton police chief to conduct an outside review of the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS).
Regina
-
'It's not worth it': Sask. families still feelings effects of 400 cancelled WestJet flights from weekend service outage
Some Saskatchewan families are still dealing with travel disruptions caused by a service outage at WestJet over the weekend.
-
Feds 'changing goalposts' with 2035 net-zero electricity grid target: Sask. premier
Saskatchewan's premier said the federal government is “changing goalposts” with its proposed target for a net-zero electricity grid.
-
Woman accused in Saskatoon nightclub death granted bail
A provincial court judge has granted bail for 22-year-old Paige Theriault-Fisher, who is charged in the death of a woman during an altercation at a Saskatoon nightclub.
Atlantic
-
Nicole to be typical fall storm, but officials warn of outages where Fiona hit hard
The Category 1 hurricane that hit Florida early Thursday morning will feel like a typical fall storm when the weather system -- named Nicole -- makes its way to the East Coast this weekend, Environment Canada says.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths, decrease in hospitalizations and cases
Nova Scotia is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly report Thursday.
-
Wear face masks indoors, federal health officials urge Canadians
Federal health officials urged Canadians to wear face masks indoors and continue following other public health precautions during a COVID-19 update on Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario parents say they're now travelling to the U.S. in search of children's medication
A Canada-wide shortage of children's medication, amid a surge of respiratory infections, has forced some Ontario parents to head south of the border in search of solutions.
-
Plane loops across Toronto area for nearly four hours in middle of night
A plane scheduled for a short flight in Ontario this week took a winding route that kept it in the air for more than four hours.
-
Rare photos of 44 Toronto First World War soldiers discovered
Dozens of remarkably well-preserved photos of Toronto-area soldiers from the First World War have been found after more than 100 years, and show in sharp detail the days before these young men travelled to the front lines.
Montreal
-
Quebec mother upset after police Taser her non-verbal son with autism
A Quebec mother is demanding to know why her non-verbal son who has autism was Tasered by police after running away from a local centre for people with special needs.
-
Marc Tanguay named as interim leader of Quebec Liberals
The interim leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is Marc Tanguay, CTV News has confirmed. The news comes three days after Dominique Anglade announced her resignation. Tanguay, selected among the 19 members of the Liberal caucus, will fill in until a new official leader of the opposition is elected in 2023.
-
First responders trained on how to avoid mistaking body for mannequin: Quebec coroner
A coroner's report into the death of a Quebec woman whose body was mistaken for a mannequin says police and firefighters have received training to help them avoid making similar errors.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor asks province for help, won't rule out mask mandate
Ottawa's top doctor has written to the province asking for help stressing the importance of wearing masks amid an unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses in children.
-
Sutcliffe and McKenney share BeaverTail, making good on campaign promise
Ottawa's incoming mayor and his opponent in last month's election fulfilled a campaign promise on Thursday: going out for BeaverTails.
-
Suspect wanted for robbing Ottawa store three times
Ottawa police are searching for a man they say robbed the same store three times in about a week.
Kitchener
-
Crash in Norfolk County leaves one dead, four injured
Provincial police are investigating a serious crash on Highway 24. They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and four others, including a child, are in hospital.
-
Rise in virus cases prompts renewed health warnings
Hospitals across Canada are seeing an increase in COVID-19, influenza and RSV cases. Health experts are urging people to take precautions as they predict a "tough" Winter season.
-
'Ghost gun', firearm parts and 3D printers seized in Woodstock bust
Two people are facing numerous charges after OPP found prohibited devices used to manufacture “ghost guns” at a Woodstock address. “Ghost guns” have no serial numbers and are untraceable.
Northern Ontario
-
Weather warnings across northern Ont.: Freezing rain, snow
A messy storm bringing wintery weather across northern Ontario is expected to create hazardous conditions in a large portion of the region Thursday and Friday.
-
Many jobs to fill in White River, Ont.
Not only is White River, Ont., the birthplace of Winnie the Pooh, here are some other things that might surprise you about this northern Ontario town.
-
Ontario looking for design proposals for Hwy. 11 pilot project
Eleven months after announcing a 'first of its kind in North America' road project in northeastern Ontario, the province is asking for design proposals for the 2+1 pilot on Highway 11.
Winnipeg
-
'This needs to happen now': Manitoba releases plan to end mandated overtime, add 2,000 health-care workers
A provincial action plan to add 2,000 workers to Manitoba’s health-care system and end mandated overtime is a step in the right direction, advocates say. On Thursday, the province announced a new health human resource action plan which will see $200 million of new funding go towards the retention, training and recruitment of health-care staff across the province.
-
Heavy snowfall coming to parts of Manitoba on Thursday
Parts of southeast Manitoba are expected to receive a bout of heavy snow beginning on Thursday afternoon
-
Teen charged with second-degree murder in death of man
Months after the suspicious death of a man from Canupawakpa Dakota Nation, Mounties and First Nations Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy and charged him with second-degree murder.
Vancouver
-
Nearly a year after Abbotsford flooding, B.C. adds $41 million to recovery efforts
Ahead of the one year anniversary of B.C.'s devastating floods, the province is investing $41 million into ongoing efforts to recover from the disaster.
-
B.C. lottery winner finally buying dream car, a '98 Dodge Viper
The latest lottery millionaire from British Columbia has one major purchase in mind.
-
Improvements coming to Langley stretch of B.C.'s Highway 1
British Columbia's transportation minister is set to make an announcement about improvements to Highway 1 through the Township of Langley.
Vancouver Island
-
Humpback whale found dead off Haida Gwaii, B.C., was struck by vessel, researcher says
The body of a young humpback whale that was found dead Saturday off the coast of Haida Gwaii, B.C., showed signs of blunt-force trauma consistent with a vessel strike, according to a researcher who was briefed on the initial necropsy report.
-
Massive fire destroys four businesses in Parksville, B.C.
A massive fire ripped through a strip mall in Parksville, B.C., on Wednesday night, gutting two restaurants, an animal hospital and the offices of the local newspaper.
-
Goldstream salmon return showing strong numbers after dry start
The extended dry period on Vancouver Island over the summer and into the fall threatened seasonal salmon runs. Rivers and streams were running dry, forcing wild salmon to delay their spawning.