Premier Smith to announce new affordability programs in televised address: sources

EDMONTON -

Premier Danielle Smith will announce more supports on Tuesday for Albertans dealing with high electricity, natural gas and fuel bills, government sources confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

The premier is scheduled to deliver a televised address to Albertans on CTV News at Six at 6:30 p.m.

Smith will return to the legislature next week after winning a byelection in the constituency of Brooks-Medicine Hat.

She has promised an agenda that includes help for Albertans dealing with sharp hikes in gasoline and energy costs.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley says any taxpayer-funded address from the premier should also include an opportunity for the official Opposition to respond.

"What we need from this premier is a rational plan that reflects that she is actually listening to Albertans and is focused on dealing with the multiple ways in which affordability is becoming a crisis at Alberta dinner tables," she said.

