EDMONTON -- Some Edmonton families got a treat-or-treating test drive on Monday.

The annual event at Children's Autism Services of Edmonton helps prepare children on the autism spectrum for Halloween, which can be an overwhelming experience.

"It's out of the ordinary, there's no routine to it, there's a lot of surprise, there's scratchy costumes, there's unexpected things," executive director Terri Duncan said.

Practicing the routine of trick or treating gives kids and their families a bit of success and the confidence to venture out in their own neighbourhood.

Duncan says preparation is the key to having a happy Halloween.

"Use social stories to tell them what's going on, a little script of what they should say at the door, a little bit of paying attention to the costume, making it a little bit easier for them," she said.

An estimated one in 66 Canadian children is diagnosed with autism.