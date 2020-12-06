EDMONTON -- More than 500 Christmas shoeboxes were filled with gifts and essentials by a group of local school moms on Sunday for others who might otherwise go without during the holidays.

The donations to the St. Paul Catholic Elementary group totalled an estimated $20,000.

On Monday, the boxes will be handed out to kids at two Edmonton schools.

“We’re finding that it’s more dire than ever,” organizer Alex Favret told CTV News Edmonton.

“A lot of the children that we are supporting are coming to school without a warm toque, warm gloves, and socks – that type of thing. The bare necessities.”

This is the initiative’s fifth year.

Favret says it has quickly become one of her favourite times of the year.

“The big reveal day, it really fills your heart. Fills your bucket for months to come.”