ATB Financial’s President and CEO announced Monday that he plans to retire in the summer.

In a release from ATB Financial, Dave Mowat announced he would retire after 11 years as President and CEO.

The bank said the search process will begin immediately, with plans to announce his successor in May 2018.

Since 2007, ATB Financial has seen an increase in assets from $20.3 billion to $49.6 billion (as of Sept. 30, 2017), with total operating revenue up from $751 million and $1.5 billion (as of March 31, 2017).

In addition, Mowat led the review of Alberta’s royalty program – one that left the system largely unchanged.

Mowat will officially step down on June 30, 2018.

