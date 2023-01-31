'Pretty devastating': Police investigating break-in at Alberta Council of Women's Shelters office

Staff at Alberta Council of Women's Shelters say they're shaken up after a break-in at their office at 100 Avenue and 106 Street over the weekend.

Two laptops, a monitor, a projector, some gift cards and petty cash were taken.

Filing cabinets were also broken into and destroyed.

Jan Reimer of ACWS says times have been tough for the non-profit organization with inflation, and the break-in has set ACWS back further.

"Anyone who’s been broken into feels a sense of violation. When you’re also trying to raise money to meet your basic operating costs and times are tight, it becomes all the more devastating," she told CTV News Edmonton.

"We all know what our grocery bills are like, and you can imagine if you’re feeding women and kids when your grocery bill has increased when you have a house full of women fleeing violence."

ACWS is located inside an office building, and Reimer isn't sure how anyone could get inside.

"You need a FOB to get in. On the weekends, you even need a FOB to use the elevator; you can’t use the stairs, so really would like to know how it happened. Staff walked in the front door on Monday and saw we’d been robbed, it was pretty devastating."

Police have not identified any thieves in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.