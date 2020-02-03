EDMONTON -- The 18th annual Hair Massacure kicked off on Monday, as dozens of participants turned out to turn their hair magenta pink.

The event sees participants dye their hair pink in early February to raise money and awareness for children battling cancer and other life threatening illnesses. Three weeks later, the pink haired participants will converge to shave their heads in solidarity with cancer victims.

This year, teams from RONA, Lowes, local Starbucks stores and the Edmonton International Airport's Canadian Border Patrol officers are among the groups taking part.

The event was started in 2002 by the family of Kali McDonald, a cancer survivor. Over nearly two decades, over $13 million has been raised for the cause.

This year's head shave will take place on Feb. 21 at West Edmonton Mall.

You can get involved or make a donation by going online.