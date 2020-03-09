EDMONTON -- After the senior ETS annual pass more than doubled in price last month, city council has approved a sliding scale to bring the price back down for low-income users.

On Feb. 1, the annual pass jumped from $136.50 to $374. With complaints arising after the 275 per cent-increase, council has decided to return the $237.50 difference to seniors who make between $28,513 and $32,400.

Starting March 30, seniors who purchased the pass last year but haven't done so this year will be charged $136.50.

The pass will remain free for seniors who make under $28,513.

Seniors who make more than $32,400 will continue to pay $374.