Prime minister visits Edmonton on Tuesday to promote Budget 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves goodbye after stopping in for a surprise visit to the women's national soccer team warmup while at Bear Mountain Resort to wish them good luck before their game tonight in Langford, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves goodbye after stopping in for a surprise visit to the women's national soccer team warmup while at Bear Mountain Resort to wish them good luck before their game tonight in Langford, B.C., Monday, April 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | 5 people shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island