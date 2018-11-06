The Queen’s only daughter is visiting Edmonton for the first time, with a full schedule of events.

On Tuesday morning Edmonton’s Expo Centre hosted the 28th Commonwealth Agriculture Conference at the Edmonton Expo Centre, and Princess Anne spoke at the official opening.

The Princess Royal serves as president of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth.

“Alberta, as we’ve been hearing, does provide an extraordinary backdrop to this international discussion about food and farming,” Princess Anne said in her speech Tuesday.

The theme of this year’s conference is: connecting the world through food.

“The future of agriculture, we have to work at promoting how food is produced in a way that perhaps didn’t have to be done before, the role of innovation and technology.”

This is the princess’ second trip to Alberta, and her fourth to Canada. Farmfair begins Wednesday, and will end Sunday, Nov. 11.

Princess Anne’s visit marks the first time a member of the royal family has visited Edmonton in 13 years.

On Tuesday evening, Princess Anne will officially unveil a route marker and details of the Edmonton Commonwealth Walkway.

The walkway is being offered to the city as a way to recognize Queen Elizabeth’s reign, and the commonwealth as a whole.

Details on the walkway will be developed by committee, led by Dave Mowat, and will be funded by private donors and gifts in-kind.

The walkway will be the second of its kind in Canada. The first was unveiled in Banff by Lieutenant Governor Mitchell in 2017.

Alberta’s Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell and Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson will also be on hand for the announcement.

On Wednesday, Princess Anne will present 25 youth the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Gold Award in a ceremony at Government House.

The award recognizes young people who have made a difference in their communities.

With files from Nahreman Issa