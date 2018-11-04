

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton will host a royal guest next week, as the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip is scheduled to make appearances at two events in the province’s capital.

In a November 7 ceremony, Princess Anne will present the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award to Albertans between 14 and 25 years of age who have achieved the Gold Award.

The award recognizes youth who have made a difference in their own lives or others. The award was founded by Prince Philip in 1963 to encourage personal development and community involvement for young people.

On Wednesday, Princess Anne will also attend the Commonwealth Agriculture Conference as part of the Northlands’ agriculture event, Farmfair International.

This will be the second time the event, in its 28th year, has been held in Alberta.