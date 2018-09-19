

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Alberta’s newest and largest liquor distribution centre is now complete.

The 543,000 square-foot space will serve as the primary facility in Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission’s warehouse network, acting as the “central hub” for order assembly and shipment.

With 470,000 square feet dedicated to warehouse space, the combined total of storage space in AGLC’s system has grown to 1.2 million square feet—or five million cases.

The centre has opened as Alberta’s private liquor sales model turns a quarter-century.

“Over the past 25 years, we’ve proudly seen our industry grow by leaps and bounds and it’s only fitting that a new centre is introduced to ensure efficient and reliable service to industry for years to come,” said Alain Maisonneuve, AGLC’s president & CEO, in a statement Wednesday.

The project cost $142 million, approximately $11 million less than the anticipated budget.

According to the government, product will be transferred to the facility over the next few months and outbound operations are expected to start in early 2019.

In a statement, Ivonne Martinez, president of the Alberta Liquor Store Association, said, “After 25 years, our liquor retailing industry remains the best in Canada and this new state-of-the-art warehouse will ensure we continue to succeed over the next 25 years and beyond.”

“The new warehouse will have the capacity to support the growing number of liquor products entering the province, while providing further efficiencies to Alberta’s liquor retail system.”

Since implementing a private system, Alberta has seen the number of liquor manufacturers and retailers rise.

In 1993, there were just 202 retailers across the province. Currently, there are more than 1,500.

Counting brewers, distillers, meaderies and estate wineries, the number of manufacturers has grown from 31 in 2013 to 135 in 2018.