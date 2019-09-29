EDMONTON - Local supporters of demonstrations happening an ocean away gathered at Edmonton's Gateway Boulevard and Whyte Avenue on Sunday.

The event was one of many pro-Hong Kong rallies held in cities across Canada.

In Edmonton, Friends of Hong Kong member Esther Leung said the issue, like the protests, isn't isolated to Hong Kong.

"This is a problem worldwide. What they're fighting for is the core values of what is important in this world," Leung told CTV News Edmonton.

The protests in Hong Kong began in June.

This weekend, ahead of China's national Day holiday, violence escalated, fueled by the shelving of an extradition bill that would have sent criminal suspects to mainland China for trial.

"It's not violence for violence's sake," Leung said. "It's fighting for what you believe in, fighting for the future."

The Hong Kong support was met with counter protests, a scene similar to one that developed at the Alberta legislature just weeks ago.

"You can protest in the right way. Not in this way," said counter protestor Yipu Lu.

With a report from CTV Edmonton's Timm Bruch