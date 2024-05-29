Problem property shut down in Spruce Grove after more than 100 calls to RCMP

After years of complaints to police, a Spruce Grove home has been shut down by Alberta Sheriffs.

The home on Heatherlands Way was closed on Wednesday by the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit (SCAN).

Parkland RCMP said there had been more than 100 calls for service to the home since 2020, including complaints of drugs, assaults, disturbances and a non-suspicious death.

In late 2023, a person living at the home was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a search of the home uncovered fentanyl.

Under the community safety order issued on Wednesday, the owner must end any tenancy agreement and close the property for 90 days.

During that time, the home will be boarded up and fenced off.

"Property closures like these not only eradicate illegal activity, but also give Albertans well-deserved peace of mind," Greg Medley, Alberta Sheriffs deputy chief, said in a press release.

The SCAN unit works with other police agencies to shut down "problem properties" using court orders and legal sanctions.

Since 2008, the unit has investigated more than 9,000 properties and issued 120 community safety orders.

Problem properties can be reported to the Government of Alberta's website.