Professional group appeals court ruling supporting Alberta government move to broaden 'engineer' title use

A group representing the engineering profession in Alberta is appealing a court ruling that supports a government move to loosen restrictions over who can use the title of 'engineer.'

The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) filed a notice of appeal on Dec. 8 to the Alberta Court of Appeal over Justice J.S. Little's dismissal on Nov. 9 of its request for an injunction against Getty Images and Jobber Inc. over the use of the title.

"Public trust in engineering is built around the title ‘engineer,’ which is associated with a standard of excellence, a commitment to the public interest, and an adherence to a code of ethics," Jay Nagendran, APEGA's chief executive officer and registrar, said Monday in a statement. "Ensuring titles are not used in a way that is misleading is pivotal in protecting Albertans, which is the driving force behind our decision to appeal."

The province's position is that the use of the term 'software engineer' does not affect public safety. Premier Danielle Smith's government introduced a bill in early November that would allow for broader use of the descriptor, which is common in the tech industry but not recognized by the province's professional engineers.

Little's ruling said the association framed its application “as being required as part of its mandate, as the regulator for the practice of engineering, to protect the public from the unauthorized use of restricted titles.”

“I find that there is no property in the title 'software engineer' when used by persons who do not, by that use, expressly or by implication represent to the public that they are licensed or permitted by APEGA to practise engineering as that term is properly interpreted,” Little wrote.

Mackenzie Blyth, press secretary for Minister of Advanced Education Rajan Sawhney, said following last month's ruling that the judge found “no clear breach” of the Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act that contains some element of possible public harm that would justify an injunction.

“Bill 7 allows our tech sector to use the term 'software engineer,' which is a globally accepted term, and in conjunction with this legal precedent will now make Alberta the most attractive jurisdiction in Canada for recruiting tech talent,” Blyth said in a November statement.

“Alberta's government respects and values the role APEGA plays in maintaining high standards for ethical, professional and technical competency.”

The bill came after Canadian tech companies spent the last year arguing for Alberta to loosen restrictions around the engineering title because they thought current rules put them at a disadvantage when recruiting talent.

More than 30 tech companies signed a letter last October, seeking a change that would allow them to more freely use the engineer title in Alberta.

However, the APEGA has fought such a change, even filing lawsuits against tech companies that use variations of the engineer title.

With files from The Canadian Press