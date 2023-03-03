Program officer charged after sexual assault at Edmonton Institution for Women

The Edmonton Institution for Women. The Edmonton Institution for Women.

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. jury poised to weigh international soccer's ugly side

For seven weeks in a U.S. courtroom, federal jurors were thrust into a corruption scandal that had reached the highest levels of professional soccer. They must now decide the fates of two former Fox executives accused of paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island