EDMONTON -- A program that gives victims of sexual assault more time to report the crime is expanding to the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and all rural hospitals in the Edmonton Zone.

Through the Third Option Program, forensic evidence of an assault is collected within seven days and stored for one year.

“Third Option allows our patients time to focus on healing first, while preserving important forensic evidence, should they decide in the future that reporting the assault to police is right for them,” AHS Public Health Director in Edmonton Zone Chrystal Ference said in a written release.

The program is a partnership between Alberta Health Services and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

“From a law enforcement perspective, allowing victims of sexual assault the compassionate option as to when they would like to make an official report within the first year works with our mandate to secure evidence for any potential investigations,” Alberta RCMP Assistant Commissioner John Ferguson said.

RCMP says it receives about 2,5000 sexual assault related reports each year in Alberta.

Without this program, people would have only two options: have the evidence collected and speak to the police or don't have the evidence collected.

“Survivors of sexual assault need time to process, heal and choose the best path forward for them,” Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Aheer said. “This requires support and a great deal of courage. It is our responsibility to empower survivors. This is part of our government’s commitment to ending gender-based and sexual violence in Alberta.”

The program is also available in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.