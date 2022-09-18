Programme for Queen Elizabeth II's Alberta memorial released
The programme for the late Queen's memorial being held at the Alberta Legislature on Monday has been released.
The memorial will go from 10 to 11 a.m., with a livestream available for people who cannot attend. The livestream will be viewable on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
The memorial will proceed as follows:
- The official party entrance, piped in by Major James Perry
- The vice regal salute, piped by Major Kames Perry
- The national anthem, sung by members of Edmonton's Greenwood Singers accompanied by the Royal Canadian Artillery (RCA) Band
- A welcome message from Shannon Haggarty, the chief of protocol
- A blessing by Elder Bert Auger
- An invocation by Bishop Stephen London
- A reading by Major Margaret McLeod, a divisional commander for the Salvation Army
- A hymn, Psalm 23, "The Lord is my Shepherd," sung by members of Edmonton's Greenwood Singers
- A minute of silence
- A lament, "Flowers of the Forest," by Major James Perry
- Remarks from Lieutenant Governor Salma Lakhani, Premier Jason Kenney, Nicole Goehring, MLA for Edmonton-Castledowns, and Jonathan Turner, the British Consul General in Calgary
- A hymn, "I Vow to Thee My Country," sung by members of Edmonton's Greenwood Singers
- A benediction by Archbishop Richard Smith
- An honour song, sung by Lloyd Cardinal
- The royal anthem, "God Save the King," sung by members of Edmonton's Greenwood Singers accompanied by the RCA Band
- The vice regal departure
- Closing remarks from Shannon Haggarty
- Music as the public departs from the RCA band
- A 96-gun salute
People attending the memorial are being warned to dress for the weather, as the memorial will proceed no matter the weather. Organizers also recommend bringing earplugs for the 96-gun salute.
Officials also ask people not to bring flowers, but instead to donate to charities Her Majesty championed, like the Canadian Red Cross Society or Canadian Cancer Society.
No pets will be allowed at the event.
No public parking will be available, but a drop-off zone for those with mobility issues will be available off 107 Street at the east gate to the Alberta Legislature.
Coverage of the Queen's State Funeral will be broadcast on CTV News starting at 2 a.m. (MST).
