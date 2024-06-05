Project Gaslight: More videos released in hopes of identifying extortion suspects
The Edmonton Police Service has released more surveillance videos in hopes of identifying suspects related to the extortion investigation known as Project Gaslight.
The investigation includes 34 incidents of attempted extortions, shootings, and arsons targeting members of Edmonton's South Asian home-building community.
The incidents happened between October 2023 and January 2024 in Edmonton, Beaumont, and Winnipeg.
No injuries have been reported as a result of the shootings, but the shootings and fires have caused about $10 million in property damage.
In April police released seven surveillance videos in an attempt to identify suspects and learn more about their activities.
"Our recent efforts to identify suspects and collect information about their activities have been very helpful in advancing this investigation, and we are starting to get a very clear picture of the hierarchy of this group," EPS Staff Sgt. David Paton said in a Wednesday news release. "Since our last media release, our investigators have executed search warrants at two separate residences, one in south Edmonton and one in Beaumont. Police seized items related to the investigation, and arrested and interviewed two suspects."
No charges were laid in relation to the search warrants.
Watch the videos released by police on Wednesday in the playlist above.
Dec. 15, 2023
Two men are seeing buying gas at Petro Canada at 351 Allard Way SW. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
Two men are seen filling gas cans at Petro Canada at 351 Allard Way SW. The men have been identified, but police are looking for more information about their activities on Dec. 15.
Dec. 15, 2023
A red car captured on camera near the scene of a Dec. 16 arson at Cy Becker Road and 48 Street. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
A video from the evening of Dec. 15 shows a red car near the scene of a Dec. 16 arson at Cy Becker Road and 48 Street. Police are looking for information about the car.
Dec. 29, 2023
Two men are captured on camera buying gas at Circle K at 20010 Lessard Road. Police are looking for information on their activities. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
Two men are captured on camera buying gas at Circle K at 20010 Lessard Road. Police are looking for information on their activities. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
Two men are seen buying gas at a Circle K at 20010 Lessard Road. Investigators are trying to get more information about the men.
Dec. 29, 2023
A white car is captured arriving at Esaiw Place before an arson. The vehicle has been spotted at the site of several arsons. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
Three people are seen leaving the scene of an arson in Esaiw Place. (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)
A white car was captured on video at a house at Esaiw Place before an arson. Three people are seen running away after fire breaks out. Investigators say the car has been spotted at other arson scenes. Police are looking for information about the car or the people inside.
Anyone with information relating to any of the videos is asked to contact police by email at projectgaslight@edmontonpolice.ca, by phone at 780-423-4567, or through Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.
