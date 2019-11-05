EDMONTON -- Premier Jason Kenney is back in Alberta after a recent trip to Mexico City.

His trip was meant to promote Alberta as one of the best places in the world to do business and to encourage investment and trade.

Premier Kenney cancelled a media availability to discuss what happened Tuesday morning. It has not been rescheduled.

Kenney spoke at the Trilateral Commission's North America Summit meeting and met with officials from the Mexican government during the three-day trip.