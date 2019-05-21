

CTV Edmonton





Property tax notices are on the way for Edmonton residents, the city says.

Notices are being sent to approximately 400,000 properties in the city. About $2.16 billion in taxes will be collected. A typical single family home in the city assessed at $399,500 can expect to pay about $3,628 in taxes this year. 71 per cent of that will be used to pay for municipal programs, and 29 per cent will go to the province to fund education.

“Municipal property taxes help provide the everyday programs and services that Edmontonians depend on and take part in,” ,” said Rod Risling, Assessment and Taxation Branch Manager. “Municipal property taxes support essential services such as police, fire rescue, roadway maintenance and public transit. Funds are also used for amenities such as City parks, libraries and recreation centres.”

Residents have until June 30 to pay their taxes.

“Edmonton property owners have a range of ways to pay,” said Risling. “Payment can be made at most financial institutions, by telephone or online banking, by mail and in person.”

Residents can also pay at Edmonton Service Centre, located on the second floor of the Edmonton Tower. A monthly payment plan is also available for those who don’t want to pay at once.

Anyone who doesn’t receive a tax notice by June 1 should call 311 or request a reprint notice online.