

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmontonians should expect to see their property values decrease in 2019.

The City of Edmonton will begin mailing out the year’s property assessment notices on Jan. 2, which evaluate the property’s market value as of the legislated July 1, 2018 date.

Overall, the city said Edmonton’s residential market experienced a 1.7 per cent decrease in assessed value.

“The majority of residential property owners throughout Edmonton will see slight decreases in assessed values from July 1, 2017 to July 1, 2018,” Rod Risling, assessment and taxation branch manager, said in a statement.

A single-family, detached home was valued at $399,500.

Homes of this kind experienced a 0.8 per cent decrease, while duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes only dropped by 0.3 per cent.

Condominiums and townhomes experiences the greatest drop in value, by 4.5 per cent.

Apartment buildings saw a 2.2 per cent decrease.

Only commercial and industrial properties saw an increase—by 0.6 per cent.

“If you don’t receive your notice by January 11, find an error or feel your assessed value doesn’t reflect market value as of July 1, 2018, it’s important to contact us as soon as possible,” Risling said.

More information on the city’s assessments can be found online, by calling 311, or using MyProperty. Formal complaints may be made to the Assessment Review Board by March 11.

Property tax bills will be delivered in May.