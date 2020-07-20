EDMONTON -- A board member on the Health Quality Council of Alberta resigned on Monday in protest of Bill 30, the UCP's proposed health legislation.

Ubaka Ogbogu said "The HQCA works independently and objectively to improve patient safety and health service quality for Albertans. Bill 30 takes that away."

He posted his letter of resignation publically, saying Bill 30 would give the health minister unchecked power to direct institutions that are supposed to be arms-length from government.

“Nothing was broken. The HQCA operated as an organization like this since it was created, and in that time it has been an excellent organization. There's no suggestion whatsoever that there's any need to change the way it operates,” he said.

When asked about the resignation, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Bill 30 is intended to bring Alberta in line with other provinces' relationships with their health quality councils.