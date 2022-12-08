Prosecutor says Alberta Mounties failed at police work in manslaughter trial
EDMONTON - The prosecutor in a manslaughter trial of two Alberta Mounties says that the case is about failing to do basic police work.
Const. Jessica Brown and Cpl. Randy Stenger are accused in the fatal shooting of Clayton Crawford on July 3, 2018, near Whitecourt, Alta., about 180 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
The jury heard Crawford suffered from 10 gunshot wounds after Brown fired her carbine rifle eight times, while Stenger shot his pistol four times.
Whitecourt RCMP were notified about the sighting of a purple pickup truck at a rest stop that was seen fleeing the area of a shooting the day before, but that there was confusion about whether the driver was considered a target or suspect.
Crown attorney Linda Shin told the jury that Brown and Stenger made assumptions about the information that was given to them about Crawford.
Stenger and Brown said in their testimonies last week that they fired shots at Crawford when he tried to flee from a rest stop after he was approached by armed officers wearing hard body armour.
Shin says that before Crawford was approached, Brown had multiple opportunities to seek out more information about the driver of the truck and the shooting the day earlier.
“(Brown's) guesses or assumptions were neither educated nor reasonable,” said Shin. “She had all the information she needed, distorted to fit the picture she already painted.”
The jury was told that when Brown and Stenger approached the truck, it appeared as though the man in the driver's seat was sleeping.
Brown testified she saw Crawford reach between his legs. A third officer broke the driver's window with a baton and there was a struggle.
“Mr. Crawford was not resisting any legal arrest,” Shin said Thursday. “It was Crawford who was being unlawfully assaulted.”
Brown also testified that Crawford started the truck and began driving backward. She said she thought he was using the truck as a weapon and she feared for her life and the lives of her colleagues.
Stenger testified that Crawford was trying to run them over, and it was an automatic reaction for him to fire his gun.
However, Shun argued that the only natural reaction for Crawford was to panic after he faced the barrel of a semi-automatic weapon.
Shin repeated that is was Stenger and Brown who caused the danger at the rest stop because of the information that they did not have, nor seek.
“We do not want the police running around, half-cocked, wielding assault weapons.” Shin told the jury.
“Clayton Crawford deserved to go home to loved ones and, tragically, did not.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here’s what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
BREAKING | Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.
First Nations leaders reject Trudeau's proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights
Chiefs at the Assembly of First Nations voted Thursday to publicly oppose the Liberal government's proposed gun-control legislation and stand against sovereignty bills in Alberta and Saskatchewan's legislatures.
Ontario Energy Board warns of scammers impersonating its employees
Door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario since March 2018, but that’s not stopping aggressive sales staff from pitching expensive long-term rental contracts for items like furnaces and air conditioners.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer cleared in shooting of stolen vehicle in Martindale
Police pulled up and parked behind the stolen truck, exited their cruiser and began approaching the vehicle.
-
Calgary EMS management practices subject of investigation by AHS
A workplace investigation is underway in Calgary related to EMS management practices, AHS confirms.
-
Judge rejects request for second appeal for Calgary police officer in assault case
A Calgary police officer who slammed a handcuffed woman to the ground face first has been denied another appeal of his original conviction.
Saskatoon
-
'It's a pretty traumatic thing': Resident of Rosthern apartment recounts son's exit from burning building
A person is dead following a fire in a Rosthern, Sask. apartment building, according to RCMP.
-
Flair offers Saskatoon to Calgary flights after Air Canada cuts service
Flair Airlines is filling Air Canada’s gap with a new direct flight route between Saskatoon and Calgary.
-
Restaurants in Saskatoon had their fill of inflation
From the cost of butter to lettuce, Saskatoon eating establishments are feeling the effects of inflation.
Regina
-
Replacing Brandt Centre a low priority for majority of Regina residents surveyed
Replacing the Brandt Centre and pursuing a new outdoor ballpark are currently not important priorities for residents who took part in the City of Regina’s Catalyst Committee Survey.
-
Regina warming bus to resume nightly operation
As temperatures drop, the City of Regina overnight warming bus will resume operation seven nights a week, beginning Thursday.
-
RSV cases in Sask. increasing, COVID-19 cases decreasing
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases and hospitalizations have gone up in Saskatchewan over the past two weeks, according to the province’s recent Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) Situation Report.
Atlantic
-
Investigation underway after another patient dies in Edmundston, N.B., hospital ER
Another patient has died in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B., according to Vitalité Health Network.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19 deaths in current reporting period, decrease in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-relateds deaths in its latest reporting period.
-
Murphy's Logic: A Merry Christmas is good for everyone
OPINION: Steve Murphy believes one does need not be of Christian faith to wish someone a “Merry Christmas,” nor should such a greeting cause offence to those who do not observe the religious holiday.
Toronto
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario Energy Board warns of scammers impersonating its employees
Door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario since March 2018, but that’s not stopping aggressive sales staff from pitching expensive long-term rental contracts for items like furnaces and air conditioners.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
Boy, 16, injured in air gun shooting near Montreal elementary school
Montreal police are investigating after they say a 16-year-old was shot by a suspect wielding an air gun near an elementary school in Anjou.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police superintendent charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa police superintendent has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.
-
RSV outbreaks in 3 Ottawa long-term care homes
Ottawa's Hillel Lodge, Centre d'Accueil Champlain and Peter D. Clark Centre are listed as long-term care homes having outbreaks, according to Ottawa Public Health.
-
OC Transpo ridership dips again after strongest month since pandemic began
OC Transpo’s ridership dipped in October, a month after achieving its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kitchener
-
‘I needed to get them out’: Cambridge woman alerts neighbors to house fire
A Cambridge family has been displaced after an early morning house fire, and they have their neighbour to thank for alerting them to the flames.
-
String of recent pharmacy robberies leads to search for solutions
Some Waterloo region pharmacists are renewing calls for better protection after numerous pharmacies have been the target of thieves.
-
'I don’t deserve to be harassed': Guelph Drag Queen’s all-ages shows threatened
A Guelph drag queen says online threats are impacting he career and all-ages shows are getting cancelled out of safety concerns.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury convenience store owner hit suspect with a bat during robbery
An 18-year-old suspect has been charged after a convenience store on Lorne Street was robbed Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
Sudbury’s safe consumption site has reversed three ODs since it opened
The people behind the supervised drug consumption site say that 69 people have made 126 visits to the Sudbury location since it opened at the end of September.
-
Convicted rapist Jacob Hoggard to make northern Ont. trial decision next week
Disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to decide next week whether his upcoming northern Ontario sexual assault trial will be tried by a judge or jury.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Hotel owner in shock after fire destroys property, post office
A post office and hotel in one Manitoba community are destroyed following an early morning fire on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. falls slightly in weekly update
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals declined slightly over the last week, as health-care facilities struggled to cope with other illnesses, particularly among children.
-
Video of baby bobcat in B.C. backyard garners a million views on social media
Videos showing a baby bobcat outside a B.C. home earlier this week have since gone viral on social media — racking up a million views and thousands of "likes" on both Instagram and TikTok.
-
Flying from Vancouver to Toronto? A new airline is coming in the New Year
A new option is coming in the New Year for flights between Vancouver and Toronto, as Porter Airlines expands its offerings into Western Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Impaired driver who killed woman, critically injured sister, sentenced in Central Saanich crash
An impaired driver who struck two sisters, killing one and critically injuring the other, near Victoria in 2018, has been sentenced to three and a half years behind bars.
-
Fatal helicopter crash in Campbell River caused by blade failure, maintenance problems: TSB
The Transportation Safety Board says a fatal helicopter crash near Campbell River, B.C., three years ago was caused by a failure in the main rotor blades.
-
A look at the Canadian content in 'Harry & Meghan'
There's scant Canadian content in the first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” but they include brief glimpses of Meghan's one-time home in Toronto and the family's Vancouver Island retreat.