The Edmonton Prospects could see its last season at RE/MAX Field this year, however the owner of the team believes it’s not game over yet.

The Edmonton Prospects are entering the final season of a four-year lease, which included an option for a fifth year, signed in 2016.

City administrators say the RE/MAX ballpark has been underutilized and it’s received unsolicited interest from other groups to operate the facility.

The team’s owner, Patrick Cassidy, spoke to the city’s Community and Public Services Committee meeting on Wednesday. He says that’s not the case.

"I kind of take a little bit of an exception with council's view we haven't activated the facility in other areas. We run 50-60 other events out of that facility in the summer besides our baseball. And we are continually trying to expand on the concerts,” said Cassidy.

The city will soon begin to take submissions for a tenant to operate the stadium for 10 years.

The Prospects have indicated that they would like to remain at the ballpark, and plan to enter a bid.

The RE/MAX Field ballpark has been home to the Edmonton Prospects since 2013, with an average of 1,600 spectators attending each game.

Prior to the 2012 season the team played out of John Fry Park.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Sarah Plowman