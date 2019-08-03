Mother Nature continues to be among the Edmonton Prospects' toughest opponents after last night's hail storm prompted yet another cancellation and forced the scheduling of a rare tripleheader for Saturday afternoon.

Friday night's game was abandoned after two innings with the game resuming from there in the first game of Saturday's triple bill.

The recent run of wet weather has upended the team's schedule with the Prospects now scheduled to play six games over the season's final three days. That includes Saturday's tripleheader, a doubleheader on Sunday and a final game on Monday afternoon.

"Mother Nature hasn't been nice to us this year," said pitcher Hunter Boyd. "Nope."

The team enters the weekend in fifth place in the Western Canadian Baseball League's Western Conference, but a run of wins over the weekend could push the Prospects into the post-season.

"It's gonna be fun," said outfielder Travis Hunt of the season's scrambly finish. "I didn't come up here to not play so I'm going to enjoy it."

Tripleheaders are rare in baseball. There hasn't been one in the majors since 1920 and playing three full games on the same day has long been forbidden under the players' collective bargaining agreement due to the toll it takes on players.

Here is the Prospects' schedule over the season's final three days:

Saturday at noon v Yorkton Cardinals

Saturday at 2 p.m. v Yorkton Cardinals

Saturday at 7 p.m. v Brooks Bombers

Sunday at 2 p.m. v Brooks Bombers

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. v Brooks Bombers

Monday at 2 p.m. v Yorkton Cardinals

With files from Adam Cook