EDMONTON -- A group of protesters gathered in downtown to show their support for the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in their fight against the Coastal GasLink pipeline Friday afternoon.

The protest ocurred in the area of Jasper Avenue and 109 Street.

Police were on scene in an attempt to keep traffic moving.

Similar protests are taking place across the country, and rail blockades have forced CN Rail to halt rail service in eastern Canada, and Via Rail to cancel passenger trains nationwide.