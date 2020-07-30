EDMONTON -- A handful of protesters rallied outside a Fort Saskatchewan courthouse ahead of a bail review hearing for a man accused of killing his one-year-old son.

Damien Christopher Starrett, 30, of Fort Saskatchewan was charged with second-degree murder and also accused of assaulting a second child.

Starrett was granted bail on April 3. It's not clear what conditions his release was contingent on or why his bail is being reviewed today.

"It’s the children who don’t have a voice. We need to stand up for them," said protester Amanda Korchinski.

Thursday's protests follows similar demonstrations outside a home where Starrett is believed to be living while out on bail.