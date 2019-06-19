

Critics of the Alberta government’s proposed Education Act are expected to gather at the legislature on Wednesday to protest the bill.

Bill 8 was introduced earlier this month to replace the existing School Act, and covers everything from school attendance to district boundaries and trustee voting.

But opposition members say Bill 8 does not provide the same provisions for gay-straight alliances as previous legislation, and could out gay students and members of GSAs, potentially exposing them to harm.

Several hundred people are expected at the protest, which is scheduled for 6 p.m.