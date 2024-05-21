Province announces $340K to build permanent supportive housing at Joey's Home in Edmonton

Alberta announced money for housing for people living with disabilities on Tuesday.

The government says it will invest $340,000 in Joey's Home, a permanent supportive housing project for people living with disabilities.

The funding, which is part of the Affordable Housing Partnership Program (AHPP) will be spent on creating two new units set to open in 2025, and on renovating Joey’s Home, Mindful Hearts Memory Care Centre, a two-storey home in north central Edmonton.

The home will provide 17 specialized housing units for people with dementia related challenges and intellectual disabilities.

Joey's Home, which is part of the Winnifred Stewart Association, first opened in 2007.

It was named for Joey Moss, the longtime Oilers and Elks staff member who won the hearts of sports fans and Edmontonians alike.

Moss, a longtime resident of the facility, died in 2020 at the age of 57.

The province says Tuesday's announcement is an important part of cementing Moss's legacy.

"Despite facing challenges as a person with Down syndrome, Joey never let it define him. He used his platform to raise awareness for individuals with disabilities, to break down barriers and foster acceptance and understanding of people with diverse abilities," said Jason Nixon, minister of seniors, community, and social services.

"By investing in projects like Joey's Home across the province, we're ensuring that Albertans with diverse abilities have access to safe and affordable places to call home, and to recognize their unique needs in the affordable housing crisis that we face as a country."

The province says $125 million in funding was approved in 2023 through the AHPP for 30 projects to support more than 1,100 affordable housing units across Alberta.