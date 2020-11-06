EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is partnering with the City of Leduc to build a new QEII interchange at 65 Avenue, near the Edmonton International Airport (EIA).

Alberta Transportation Minister Ric McIver made the announcement in a morning news conference Friday.

McIver said the province will invest $33 million into the project, with $12.5 million earmarked from the City of Leduc.

“This will include a new overpass across the QEII,” said McIver. “New on and off ramps and intersection improvements at 65 Avenue and 50 Street in Leduc.”

The overpass will offer an extra point of entry to the EIA from the QEII.

Additional roads will also be built in Leduc and in and around the EIA, according to McIver.

The project will also connect Leduc’s road network with the EIA.

“All of this work adds up to significant benefits for the whole region,” McIver said.

The project is expected to take three years with construction beginning next year.

The province says the interchange will create 470 jobs while improving access to key freight hubs.

“This announcement is a culmination of years of effort, advocacy and support-building by many people,” said Leduc Mayor Bob Young.