

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The province announced an overpass will be built on Highway 16 over a busy rail crossing in Acheson, Alta.

Once the overpass is built, traffic will no longer be delayed by passing trains­—an issue that has frustrated businesses for years.

“We’ve been advocating as much for well over a decade,” Parkland County Mayor Rod Shaigec told CTV News.

“For 15 years, the ABA have lobbied and pursued and chases for an overpass,” Acheson Business Association President Roger Ward said.

Shaigec said the overpass will be a relief for local businesses.

“For them to get their products out, it does impact their bottom line when there are delays at the level rail crossing.”

The project is part of the $1.6 billion strategy to upgrade the High Load Corridor in Alberta, the province said.

“Albertans need high-quality, efficient, modern highways and overpasses,” Premier Rachel Notley said at the announcement.

Notley also specified that the improvement to Highway 16 is more about safety, rather than delays.

Design work is scheduled to begin later this year, and construction is expected to take two to three years.